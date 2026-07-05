58 engineering colleges shut across India; UP, Maharashtra top list: AICTE

Following this, data verification for candidates who have joined will take place from October 4 to October 5, 2025.(Representative Image/Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Over 55 engineering colleges across the country were shut down during the 2025-26 academic year for various reasons, although existing students will be allowed to complete their degrees, according to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

“A total of 58 engineering and technical colleges were closed progressively during 2025-26. Progressive closure means institute cannot admit the students for the first year during the academic year for which progressive closure is granted. However the existing students will continue,” a senior AICTE official said.

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The AICTE, the statutory national-level apex advisory body and regulator for technical education in India, oversees programs in engineering, architecture, management, and pharmacy, ensuring quality assurance, maintenance of standards, and coordinated development.