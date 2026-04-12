55-year-old Rajasthan ex-serviceman with 138 degrees earns latest from IGNOU

An ex-serviceman from Rajasthan has amassed as many as 138 degrees, diplomas and certificates, far exceeding the usual count of one to five qualifications held by most individuals. Dashrath Singh, a resident of Jhunjhunu district, was recently awarded his latest qualification at the convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) after he completed a Master’s degree in Vedic Studies with distinction.

The 55-year-old claims to have set 11 world records, including recognitions from the India Book of Records, Golden Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, and International Book of Records. All in the field of education.

Though PTI has received photos of the records, the claim could not be independently verified. “Despite no educational background in my family, I began my studies at a small village school. After completing Class 10 from a government school, pursuing college education seemed like a distant dream due to financial constraints,” says Singh.