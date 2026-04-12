55-year-old Rajasthan ex-serviceman with 138 degrees earns latest from IGNOU

An ex-serviceman from Rajasthan has amassed as many as 138 degrees, diplomas and certificates, far exceeding the usual count of one to five qualifications held by most individuals. Dashrath Singh, a resident of Jhunjhunu district, was recently awarded his latest qualification at the convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) after he completed a Master’s degree in Vedic Studies with distinction.
The 55-year-old claims to have set 11 world records, including recognitions from the India Book of Records, Golden Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, and International Book of Records. All in the field of education.
Though PTI has received photos of the records, the claim could not be independently verified. “Despite no educational background in my family, I began my studies at a small village school. After completing Class 10 from a government school, pursuing college education seemed like a distant dream due to financial constraints,” says Singh.
Born in the Khirod village of Nawalgarh tehsil in the district, which is known for sending its youth to the armed forces, he joined the Indian Army in 1988. He served as a non-commissioned officer for 16 years in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and other places before retiring from the force in 2004.
Singh, who hails from a farming family, says he always felt his education was “incomplete” while in the service. This feeling motivated him to keep studying even during the service. So whenever his annual two-month leave came around, he utilised the break for studies. And, after retirement, he vigorously pursued his passion. “I first obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree, followed by LLB, LLM, BJMC and B.Ed as a regular student, while pursuing other qualifications through IGNOU, Jain Vishva Bharati Institute, and private universities,” shares Singh.
So far, he has earned three PhDs, seven undergraduate degrees, 46 postgraduate degrees, 23 diplomas, seven degrees related to military studies, and 52 certificates across various disciplines. But the journey after retirement hasn’t only been about accumulating degrees. “After retirement, I felt the need to contribute to soldiers’ welfare. I pursued a law degree and began practising,” explains Singh, who took up a legal advisor position at the Army’s Sapta Shakti Command after retirement and handles cases related to serving and retired personnel.