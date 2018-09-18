HRD Minister confers Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar, says changing India determined to achieve cleanliness

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday presented the awards to schools from various parts of the country. (Image source: twitter.com/HRDMinistry) HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday presented the awards to schools from various parts of the country. (Image source: twitter.com/HRDMinistry)

Conferring the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar (2017 – 18), Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar said that films like “Toilet Ek Prem Katha” and “Padman” symbolise a changing India that is determined to achieve cleanliness. The Union HRD Minister on Tuesday presented the awards to schools from various parts of the country. Cleanliness had now become a movement in which schools and students were playing a crucial role, Javadekar said.

At the awards presenting ceremony at the Ambedkar International Centre, a total of 52 schools selected from among 6.5 lakh, including over 45,000 private schools, were presented the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2018 awards. “No one would have imagined that films like ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Padman’ would be made and they would become popular. This is the changing picture of a changed India. This is our changed determination that we will achieve cleanliness,” Javadekar said, addressing the students and teachers from various states.



The HRD Ministry had launched the “Swachh Bharat Swachh Vidyalaya” (SBSV) initiative in 2014 to ensure that all the schools in the country had access to separate functional toilets for boys and girls. The national awards for clean schools were based on a self-appraisal system, in which five parameters — drinking water, toilets, capacity building, behavioural change and washing hands — were evaluated. Javadekar said in 2014, there were 4.5 lakh schools in the country without toilets and added that the facilities were built within a year. “This is a record,” he said while lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives to promote cleanliness in the country.

“The fact that 4.5 lakh villages, 21 states and Union territories and over 400 districts were declared open defecation-free showed that India was changing,” Javadekar said. Parmeswaran Iyer, the Secretary of the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, the nodal agency for the Swachh Bharat Mission said ordinary people had made the cleanliness campaign successful.

Growing enthusiasm among students to contribute towards #Swachha could be seen from big jump in participation from 2.5 L last yr to 6 L this yr. Congrats to DAMNAGAR PAY CEN. SCH, IANTOLI PRI.SCH., CHIKHODRA KANYA SHALA ,CYGNUS WORLD SCHOOL from Gujarat #SwachhVidyalayaPuraskar pic.twitter.com/bXNtwC5mUe — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 18, 2018



Schools from Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Goa, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Lakshadweep and West Bengal were awarded at the event. Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya from Nand Nagri in Delhi also won the award.

Swachha Bharat Abhiyan has now become a people’s movement. I am happy that students are spearheading the movement. Congrats students & teachers of MISSION HOME LPS MARIAPURAM, JAWAHAR NAVODAYA VIDYALAYAM from Kerala for winning the #SwachhVidyalayaPuraskar 2017-18#SHS2018 pic.twitter.com/vQQRiGke5E — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 18, 2018

The Swachh Vidyalaya Initiative was launched in 2014, and a record number of 4,17,796 toilets were constructed in 2,61,400 schools, including 1,90,887 girls toilets in one year up to August 15, 2015.

– With inputs from PTI

