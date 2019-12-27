51 BHU teachers write to govt condemning new citizenship law, police action

It also condemned police action against students of universities like BHU, Jamia. It also condemned police action against students of universities like BHU, Jamia.

Fifty-one teachers at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have written an open letter to the Centre, condemning the new citizenship law and NRC. It also condemned police action against students of universities like BHU, Jamia.

The letter states, “We, the teachers of BHU, IIT BHU and affiliated colleges are deeply pained and aghast with the recent CAA passed by Parliament of India and the declared follow up by implementation of National Citizenship Register. This is completely against the spirit of freedom struggle and the idea of a pluralist democracy. This is not acceptable in the land of Gandhi and Tagore. This is clearly an attempt to divide society on communal lines…”

One of the signatories of the letter, Professor M P Ahirwar, who teaches at Faculty of Arts at BHU, said they would send the letter to the President and Prime Minister. “We are against the action that has been taken against students at Jamia, AMU and even BHU. The students who have been arrested should be released,” said Ahirwar.

