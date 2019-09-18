5 scholarship exams you can apply for now for Higher Education

Dream of having a well paying job starts with higher education. However, only a few see this dream come true. As per 2017-18 Gross Enrollment Ratio in Higher Education report, only 25.8 per cent students are enrolled for further studies after school. MHRD plans to increase the GER to 30 per cent by 2020-21.

One of the biggest reasons for less GER is lack of financial aid. However, there are outstanding scholarships schemes which provide financial security to future doctors, engineers, lawyers, etc.

1. AglaSem Talent Search Examination (ATSE) – AglaSem.com started ATSE to identify hidden geniuses and help them financially to getting admission in dream college. The exam has a unique AI based centerless exam approach, due to which a candidate can take from anywhere.

ATSE 2020 is open for engineering, medical, and law aspirants. Candidates who passed class 11 and 12 in 2018 or 2019 can apply from atse.aglasem.com. Top 100 winners of the scholarship will receive a cash prize worth Rs. 12.5 lakh.

2. National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) – NTSE was started in 1963 by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT). The purpose of this exam is to identify and nurture talented students. The benefit of the exam includes award of scholarship to candidates for pursuing courses in the sciences and social sciences up to doctoral level and in professional courses like medicine and engineering up to second-degree level.

Registration for NTSE 2020 is also open and students in class 10 can easily get application form from the schools. The amount of the scholarship includes Rs. 1250 per month in Higher Secondary level, Rs. 2000/- p.m. in Graduate and Post Graduate level and For Ph.D. degree (four years) it is provided as the UGC norms.

3. Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) – The scheme was started by Department of Science and Technology (DST). However, the entire process of KVPY is carried out by IISc, Bangalore. KVPY focuses on encouraging students for having a research career in science. It is for students who are in class 11, 12, or 1st-year graduation course.

There are categories in the exam under which the students can apply. The scholarship amount granted is Rs. 20000 per annum for students enrolling in 1st to 3rd year of B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Integrated M.Sc. /M.S. and Rs. 28000 per annum for students enrolling in M.Sc./4th to 5th year of Integrated M.Sc. /M.S./M.Math./M.Stat.

4. Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students – Department of Higher Education started it in 2008. The objective is to provide financial assistance to deserving candidates so that they may meet a part of their day-to-day expenses and pursue higher studies simultaneously.

It is a merit-cum-means scholarship and to attain it students must have secured more than 80% marks in class 12. The amount of scholarship is Rs. 10000 per annum at 1st three years of Graduation. For students at Post-Graduation level, the amount is Rs. 20000, per annum in the 4th and 5th year.

5. Maths Talent Search Examination (MTSE) – Maths Talent Search Examination (MTSE) is a competitive examination conducted at various levels by the Indian Institute for Studies in Mathematics (IISMA).

Any student studying in Class III, IV, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX under any educational board is eligible to appear for MTSE.

The top 200 rankers from each class are awarded Certificate of Merit and prizes worth more than Rs. 3.5 lakhs. A Certificate of Participation is awarded to all other students writing the examination.