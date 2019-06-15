The young girls enrolled under NTPC’s ‘Super 30 girls’ programme — a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative introduced by India’s largest power generating company — have cracked the IIT JEE advanced. A total of five girls among the group of 18 who had earlier qualified for the JEE Mains, qualified the final hurdle.

The year-long residential programme coaches students belonging to economically weaker families for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). It is a CSR initiative of NTPC.

After the MoU signed between NTPC Northern Region Head Quarter in Lucknow and CSRL, New Delhi, NTPC & CSRL jointly initiated the Rs 77.03 lakh-program for 30 girls selected from families living in the vicinity of NTPC plants in the northern region.

During the tenure of the project, the students were provided with free stay and food and were imparted coaching and training to sit for entrance examinations (IIT/JEE/NIT) that would help them gain admission to eminent institutes in the country.

Started on July 1 2018, the program finally had 25 girls studying at the “NTPC Super 30 Girl” centre in Varanasi. These students were selected from various government schools in Varanasi and Lucknow.

The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses at the IITs was conducted on May 27, 2019 (Monday) in two shifts – paper I (9 am to noon) and paper II is (2 pm to 5 pm). Over 1.65 lakh candidates registered to appear for the exam this year.