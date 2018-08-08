4th merit list out, 32,000 applicants yet to get seats

4th merit list for FYJC admission to Mumbai colleges is out. (Representational) 4th merit list for FYJC admission to Mumbai colleges is out. (Representational)

Around 32,000 applicants for admission to first year junior colleges (FYJC) did not get a seat even after the fourth round, despite many of them scoring high marks. In the fourth merit list announced Tuesday, around 50,000 of the 81,063 applicants were allotted seats.

Applicants alleged that the confusion over the ‘ever-changing’ rules in the admission process has led to the situation. In the first three rounds, candidates who did not report for admissions after being allotted a seat that they had marked as their first preference, were deemed out of the online admission process. They were, however, allowed to reapply in the fourth round.

“Some of us had hoped to get a seat in a better college as we had missed the college by a mark or two in the first round. But with quota seats in minority colleges out of the online admission process, few seats are available. Now, there is no clarity on the rules. Whether admission to remaining seats will be done on the basis of merit is unclear,” said a candidate, who had scored 80 per cent in the Class X exam. Worried about their chances at securing a seat, many applicants and their parents queued up at the education department on Tuesday to enquire about what had gone wrong.

The education department is likely to hold a special fifth round based on merit and a decision regarding the same is likely to be taken on August 10. After the special round, admissions to remaining seats may be conducted on first-come-first-serve basis but a decision is awaited.

“We will ensure that no candidate goes without a seat,” said Rajendra Ahire, acting deputy director, education. However, it is still unclear whether the minority and management quota seats in minority colleges will be included in the special round.

“The matter is still subjudice. We are awaiting a judgment in the matter,” said Ahire. The matter is likely to be heard by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.

