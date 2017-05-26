Two Pune students shine at Tata Quiz 2017

(From left) Ishaat Hussain, Director, Tata Sons; Anmol Dhawan, Prabhav Vasistha, Giri Balasubramanium, the quizmaster. (From left) Ishaat Hussain, Director, Tata Sons; Anmol Dhawan, Prabhav Vasistha, Giri Balasubramanium, the quizmaster.

Pune-based students Anmol Dhawan and Prabhav Vasistha from Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) have won

the 13th edition of Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2017. The medical duo has defeated over 7,000 teams from 38 cities across the country as well as the participating international teams.

Tata Crucible Campus Quiz has transformed into a youth movement and has become a passion for students across the country. The quiz that commenced with eight cities reaching to at many as 800 students in the country has now expanded to 38 cities in the country, with over 14,000 students participating in the regional rounds this year.

“We are regular general quizzers but since this was a business quiz, it was completely new for us. We only did a two-day preparation and came third which was unbelievable. It was such an exhilarating experience that we wanted to try again,” said Dhawan.

Vasistha said, “This year, however, we did a year of rigorous preparation. We read countless blogs, presentations and books. I guess the main aspect of this entire thing is to be inquisitive. We read up about all the brands and did it on a daily basis.”

Taking an inspiration from the Tata Crucible Quiz, they even organised a business quiz of their own in college. When asked about the challenges they had to face because of being from a non-business background, Dhawan said, “Yes, we didn’t fit the right background but this wasn’t too different from general quizzing. We had a pretty strong base and the fact that we are general quizzers was a positive for us.”

