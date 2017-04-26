Maharashtra government may allow unaided medical colleges to charge 3 times for 25 per cent seats

Girish-Mahajan (File Photo) Girish-Mahajan (File Photo)

The unaided medical colleges in Maharashtra may be allowed to charge a hefty fee from at least 25 per cent of the students from this academic year. Discussions for the same are in the final stage between the state government and the association of unaided medical institutions for post-graduate seats for which admissions will begin next week.

Girish Mahajan, medical education minister said, “The unaided medical colleges have said that they are unable to sustain with the fee fixed by the government as they have to spent from pocket to establish the colleges. They have demanded two-three fold fee for 50 per cent of the total intake. However, after negotiations, they are now seeking three fold fee for 25 per cent seats.”

“I think we will have to do something about their demand. It has to be accepted up to some extent,” Mahajan said. It is likely that if relaxation is approved for post-graduate courses, it may be extended to under-graduate courses as well.

Supreme Court has already ruled that all medical admission will be done through NEET and state governed centralised admissions process. Besides, from last year, their fees have also brought under control through a law.

