Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Teachers’ Day: 46 teachers to receive National Awards from President Murmu on September 5

Among the selected teachers, three each are from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana. Check the complete list here

President Murmu, Droupadi Murmu, teachersThe winners are selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stage selection process. (File photo)

President Droupadi Murmu will confer National Awards to Teachers 2022 to 46 selected awardees on September 5 to honour their unique contribution to school education, officials said on Thursday. Among the selected teachers, three each are from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Yudhveer, Virender Kumar and Amit Kumar (Himachal Pradesh); Harpreet Singh, Arun Kumar Garg and Vandana Shahi (Punjab); Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe, Somnath Waman Walke and Kavita Sanghvi (Maharashtra); Kandala Ramaiah, TN Sridhar and Sunitha Rao (Telangana), are the awardees from these four states.

The Ministry of Education has been organising a function at Vigyan Bhawan on Teachers Day on September 5 every year to confer the awards to best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stage selection process.

“The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students,” a senior official said.

Pradeep Negi and Kaustubh Chandra Joshi (Uttarakhand), Sunita and Durga Ram Muwal (Rajasthan), Neeraj Saxena and Om Prakash Patidar (Madhya Pradesh), Saurabh Suman and Nishi Kumari (Bihar), G Ponsankari and Umesh TP (Karnataka), Mala Jigdal Dorjee and Sidharth Yonzone (Sikkim), are among the selected teachers.

The other awardees include Anju Dahiya (Haryana), Rajni Sharma (Delhi), Seema Rani (Chandigarh), Maria Murena Miranda (Goa), Umesh Bharatbhai Vala (Gujarat), Mamta Ahar (Chhattisgarh), Iswar Chandra Nayak (Odhisha), Buddhadev Dutta (West Bengal), Javid Ahmed Rather (Jammu and Kashmir), Mohd Jabir (Ladkah), Khursheed Ahmad (Uttar Pradesh), Mimi Yhoshii (Nagaland), Nongmaithem Gautam Singh (Manipur), Gamchi Timre R Marak (Meghalaya), Santosh Nath (Tripura), Meenakshi Goswami (Assam), Shipra (Jharkhand), Ranjan Kumar Biswas (Andaman and Nicobar), Aravindaraja (Puducherry), Ramachandran (Tamil Nadu), Ravi Aruna (Andhra Pradesh).

“Among the selected teachers one is from CISCE board, two from Kendriya Vidyalayas, one each from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Eklavya Residential School, while two teachers are from CBSE board,” the official said.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 09:49:09 pm
