4502 faculty posts vacant in IITs, 493 in IIMs: Union Education Minister

A total of 4502 posts are vacant in the Indian Institutes of Technology and 493 faculty posts in the Indian Institutes of Management, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the Lok Sabha, today.

The Union Minister was answering a question by Tamil Nadu MP, D Ravikumar concerning that more than 33 per cent of sanctioned teaching posts lying vacant in central universities across the country and affecting the quality of education.

Pradhan replied in the house that “Out of 18956 sanctioned teaching posts in 45 Central Universities in regular mode under the purview of Ministry of Education, 12776 posts are filled up and 6180 posts are vacant as on December 1.”

He further stated that the ministry has directed all Higher Education Institutions to fill up vacancies in a mission mode. The ministry has also set up a monthly monitoring mechanism.

There are 1529 vacancies in Central Universities for the post of professor, 2304 vacancies for associate professor and 2347 vacancies for assistant professor.

On the question regarding steps taken by the government to fill teaching vacancies in various Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) including backlog vacancies meant for SCs in teaching posts, the education Minister answered that under the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Act, 2019, reservation is applicable in all HEIs except the institutions listed in the schedule and few other exceptions as stated in the act.

As per the Act, reservation is provided for all posts in direct recruitment in Teacher’s cadre in Central Educational Institutions. And, no reserved post can be de-reserved.