4,500 visitors on website as DU holds Open Day to familiarise postgraduates with admission process

The Delhi University Tuesday held its first Open Day for postgraduate students, to make them familiar with the admission process. PG registrations began on July 26, and will go on till August 21.

University authorities said they had received 4,500 visitors within 15 minutes on the DU admission website Monday, when it went live. The admission process is being held completely online for the second year in a row.

At the virtual Open Day livestream on Facebook, Dean Admissions Pinki Sharma said that while many details in the registration form would be allowed to be modified, some would not.

“Once the form has been submitted, no applicant will be allowed to change their gender, category (caste) and bank details on the form. Please keep this in mind before you submit your forms,” she said.

She also said “non-compliance” with documents required for admission could lead to admissions being cancelled. “If documents are found fake, admission can be cancelled at any stage. Legal action can also be taken against those candidates,” said Sharma.

She said students can sit for entrance tests even if their results were awaited. “But your result should be declared at least four working days before the last day of admission… Otherwise your provisional admission will be cancelled,” she said.

Sharma also said caste certificates “should be submitted at the time of admission,” even if they are not available during the time of registration.

Registrar Vikas Gupta warned students against using cyber cafes for fee payment, saying there have been cases of financial fraud in the past. He also assured that entrance tests would be safe.

“NTA (National Testing Agency) centres will be sanitised; there will be physical distancing. Supposing some student has fever or some other ailment, there is also the provision to make them sit separately,” he said.

Gupta also said DU will hold classes “both online and physically depending on the situation”. “We will gradually open the university so that students can connect with their colleges.”

Admission Committee chairperson Rajeev Gupta urged applicants to “first get well acquainted with our admission website” before beginning registration.

“The portal has been made in an interactive model so you can get full details of courses and colleges… The ECA (extracurricular activity) category is not applicable for postgraduate, but sports will be applicable,” he said.

“Small technical glitches may arise during the process but we request you to understand that. For example, if you have paid your fee, there may be some delay in receiving the acknowledgement receipt. I request you to have patience; helpline numbers will also be available,” he said.

Open Days for PG applicants will continue for the next three days during which DU officials would answer questions posed by the applicants during their previous Facebook live sessions or via email.

While it was meant for PG courses, a majority of the questions by prospective students were about undergraduate admissions — when its registration would begin, whether there would be entrance tests, etc. UG registration is to begin on August 2 and will go on till August 31.