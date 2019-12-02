4,500 ad-hoc teachers left in lurch as DU principals’ body defers their appointment, DUTA to protest

DUTA president Rajib Ray had said, “We are anguished to see the August 28 letter is being interpreted by the DUPA to deny livelihood to 4,500 ad-hoc teachers who are already in service.” Tyagi did not respond to calls and texts. DUTA president Rajib Ray had said, “We are anguished to see the August 28 letter is being interpreted by the DUPA to deny livelihood to 4,500 ad-hoc teachers who are already in service.” Tyagi did not respond to calls and texts.

The Delhi University Principals Association’s (DUPA) decision to put joining of ad-hoc teachers on hold has left 4,500 teachers in the lurch. The DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has called for an indefinite strike over the issue, including boycotting evaluation and invigilation of exams, from December 4.

The decision comes in the backdrop of an August 28 letter by DU’s Assistant Registrar (Colleges). It said, “DU has adopted the ‘UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education, 2018’, with the approval of Academic Council and Executive Council… Colleges are advised to fill up permanent vacancies at the earliest; till permanent appointments are made, colleges may appoint guest faculty, if required, against new vacancies arising… in academic session 2019-20.”

On Saturday, Moti Lal Nehru College asked ad-hoc teachers to sign an undertaking which said, “I am well aware of the varsity instructions on contractual appointments in place of ad-hoc teachers. In case of any action of recovery of previous salary or non-release of further salary considering ad-hoc appointment, I will abide by the same. I shall not hold any college authority responsible for such action.”

On November 19, Swami Shraddhanand College issued an office memorandum, which “put on hold” the appointments of two assistant professors done in October-November. Their appointment and joining letters “stood withdrawn with retrospective effect”.

Current and former EC members Sunday wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi pointing out ramifications of the decision, where one professor who was Dean of Faculty of Applied Sciences was also appointed as Director, South Campus, as an interim measure, as well as that of Dean of College and Pro Vice-Chancellor.

“This is nothing but adhocism… How can one person justify all these positions?,” wrote EC members V S Negi and Rajesh Gogna, and former ECmember A K Bhagi.

DUTA president Rajib Ray had said, “We are anguished to see the August 28 letter is being interpreted by the DUPA to deny livelihood to 4,500 ad-hoc teachers who are already in service.” Tyagi did not respond to calls and texts.

