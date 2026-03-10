43 medical colleges added, 11,682 MBBS seats cleared for 2025-26: Health Ministry data

The Union government has approved 11,682 MBBS seats and 8,967 postgraduate (PG) seats for the academic year 2025–26, while 43 new medical colleges have been established across the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed the Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said the data was shared by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The figures include seats in medical colleges as well as institutions such as AIIMS and other Institutes of National Importance (INIs).

According to the ministry’s data placed in Rajya Sabha, India’s medical education capacity has expanded significantly in the past decade. The number of medical colleges has increased from 387 in 2014 to 818 at present. During the same period, UG (MBBS) seats rose from 51,348 to 1,28,976, while PG seats increased from 31,185 to 85,020.