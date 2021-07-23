40% teaching positions vacant in 14 central universities: govt

Fourteen of the 44 central university have more than 40 per cent vacancy in teaching positions, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. These include Delhi University and Allahabad University, with the latter having more than 70 per cent vacant teaching posts.

Out of roughly 19,000 teaching posts across 44 central universities, over 6,000 positions are vacant as of April 1 this year. Delhi University has the most number of positions vacant — 846 out of 1706. On Thursday, the ministry also informed the Upper House that posts of 22 vice-chancellors of central universities are vacant.