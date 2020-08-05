4% seats in professional colleges reserved for Ladakh students: J&K

The decision has been taken as Ladakh doesn’t have any medical or engineering colleges. (Representational) The decision has been taken as Ladakh doesn’t have any medical or engineering colleges. (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has reserved 4 per cent seats in professional colleges across the UT for students from Ladakh for the academic year 2020-21. The decision has been taken as Ladakh doesn’t have any medical or engineering colleges.

Ladakh, comprising Leh and Kargil districts, was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the 2011 census, Leh had a population of 1,47,104 and Kargil had a population of 1,43,388.

The reservation decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. An official release said the meeting was informed that reservation in professional institutions is governed by the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act and Rules, which have been amended after the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, and that the Act and Rules do not apply to Ladakh.

“Twenty four seats from engineering colleges and 35 seats from medical colleges will be deducted from the total number of available seats (of J&K) and the reservation for the residents of J&K will be calculated on remaining seats…”the release quoted Subrahmanyam as saying said.

However, several termed the reservation a “lollipop to calm their anger”.

“This is eyewash,” said Sajad Hussain, a political and social activist from Kargil. “We the people of Kargil were opposed to the creation of a UT… There is anger in Ladakh and the government is trying to pacify people by announcing this reservation, it is not going to work.”

Political outfits in Kargil have called for a complete shutdown on Wednesday to demand for the restoration of the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

People in Leh too said the reservation was too little too late.

