scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

4 Karnataka state-run universities collaborates with US varsities for higher education

Four state-run universities of Karnataka and varsities of Pennsylvania, US, collaborates for higher education in the presence of Bangalore Chief Minister for higher education C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday, January 10.

Karnataka state university, karnataka higher studies, karnataka and pennsylvia pact, pennsylvia university, abroad education4 Karnataka state-run universities collaborates with US varsities (Representing Image - Bangalore University)
Listen to this article
4 Karnataka state-run universities collaborates with US varsities for higher education
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Four Karnataka public universities signed agreements with varsities of Pennsylvania, US, for collaboration in higher education on January 10, Tuesday.

The pacts applicable to undergraduate courses were inked in the presence of Karnataka Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan at the State Higher Education Council (SHEC), a statement issued by the minister said.

Read |JEE Main 2023: Education Ministry tweaks eligibility criterion

Vice-chancellors of all four public universities and delegates of Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) were present, it added.

Agreements took place between Bangalore City University, Bangalore University, Mangalore University and Commonwealth, Kutzdown Universities of Pennsylvania.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Ozone hole, filling up now: What this means for climate action
Ozone hole, filling up now: What this means for climate action

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) entered into a pact with Millersville University.

As per the agreement, Bangalore City University would share knowledge in the areas of English, computer science, business administration, sports management and sports psychology.

Also Read |PM Modi to Indian Universities: Document contributions made by diaspora

Bangalore University would be benefitted in the areas of geography and geo-information science. This would also enable it to commence twinning programmes which would facilitate to send students to the universities in US, the statement read.

Advertisement

Mangalore University will work in the areas of Strategic Communications and Business Administration. The VTU will be benefitted in geo-information science degree courses.

Narayan was quoted as saying that the agreements would also allow for joint development of research proposals and new programmes. 

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 10:34 IST
Next Story

Watch Rihanna congratulate RRR team after she loses Golden Globe to Naatu Naatu, journalist says there was silence after Indian song won

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close