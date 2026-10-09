4 Indian B-schools feature among global leaders in teaching-case impact, IIM-B leads: FT Rankings

Four Indian business schools have featured among the global leaders in the use and impact of teaching cases, according to the Financial Times’ BizEd Impact analysis. IIM Bangalore tops among the Indian institutes and ranks 11th globally, followed by SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) at 15th, Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon, at 18th, and Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad, at 25th in the teaching-case category.

The findings offer an indication of how research and business cases developed by Indian institutions are reaching management classrooms internationally. Teaching cases present real-world business challenges and ask students to analyse decisions involving strategy, finance, operations, leadership and public policy.

The FT’s assessment examines business-school research through four dimensions: publications in practitioner-focused journals, citations in public-policy documents, external research funding and the use of teaching cases in classrooms worldwide. The framework seeks to capture the influence of academic work beyond conventional measures such as journal publications and academic citations.

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However, the Indian institutions’ performance in teaching cases should be viewed separately from the other three measures, where international business schools feature prominently among the leaders.

In practitioner-focused publications, Switzerland’s IMD, the Netherlands’ Tias and France’s Edhec are among the leading institutions. In policy-related citations, the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, Columbia Business School and the University of Zurich feature among the top performers.

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Wharton also leads the category measuring research impact through external grants, followed by the University of St Gallen in Switzerland and the University of Zurich.

The results suggest that business-school research can reach industry and policymakers through different routes. Practitioner-oriented publications can make academic findings accessible to corporate leaders, policy citations can indicate engagement with government decision-making, and teaching cases can bring research-based business problems into classrooms.

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For Indian management institutions, the teaching-case results provide one measure of their international academic reach. Cases developed around Indian companies, entrepreneurs and public-sector initiatives can also introduce international students to the country’s business environment and management challenges.

Nevertheless, the circulation or adoption of a teaching case does not, by itself, establish that the research has changed corporate behaviour or improved business outcomes. Similarly, policy citations and research funding are indicators of engagement, rather than conclusive evidence of impact.

The FT’s framework therefore provides a broader lens through which to examine the contribution of business schools, while underscoring the need to distinguish the reach of research from demonstrable changes in business practices and public policy.