4 in 5 Indian executives feel pressure to accelerate AI adoption: LinkedIn

Artificial intelligence is reshaping India’s corporate leadership, with nearly four in five Indian C-suite executives saying they are under pressure to adopt AI faster than they can effectively measure its impact, according to a new LinkedIn report.
The professional networking platform’s latest research found that 79% of Indian business leaders feel increasing pressure to speed up AI implementation. The pressure is highest among Chief Marketing Officers (82%) and Chief Technology Officers (81%), reflecting the rapid pace at which AI is transforming customer engagement and technology adoption.
The study also found that 84% of Indian C-suite leaders believe AI is creating new roles within their organisations, while an equal proportion said AI-generated insights have become a key input in business decision-making.
LinkedIn’s platform data points to a broader shift in corporate leadership. Millennials now account for 55% of India’s C-suite, making them the largest generational cohort among senior executives. Their representation has grown by 14.5% over the past seven years, indicating that leadership pathways are becoming broader and less linear.
The report further suggests that diverse career experience is increasingly valued. The share of Indian C-suite leaders with experience in only one industry has declined from around 80% to 58%, highlighting a growing preference for executives with cross-functional and cross-industry exposure.
Despite rapid AI adoption, executives remain concerned about navigating uncertainty. Nearly 39% of Indian C-suite leaders identified making quick decisions amid constant change as one of their biggest leadership challenges, particularly Chief Marketing Officers (46%) and Chief Executive Officers (43%).
Workforce planning has emerged as another concern, with 51% of executives admitting they lack visibility into the future roles and skills their organisations will require as AI transforms business operations. The proportion rises to 58% among Chief Marketing Officers.
Innovation continues to be the primary expectation from AI investments. Nearly nine in 10 Indian C-suite leaders said innovation is the most important outcome they expect from AI, with the figure reaching 92% among Chief Marketing Officers.
The report also found that AI-related capabilities are becoming essential for senior leadership. Four of India’s five fastest-growing C-suite skills are AI-related, including AI Agents, AI Productivity, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and AI Strategy. AI Agents recorded the fastest annual growth among executive skills at approximately 18.6%.
The findings are based on a survey conducted by research firm Censuswide between May 7 and May 13, 2026, covering 1,252 senior executives across India, the US and the UK, including 250 respondents from India. LinkedIn also analysed anonymised platform data on executive hiring trends and workforce skills.