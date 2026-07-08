4 in 5 Indian executives feel pressure to accelerate AI adoption: LinkedIn

The report also found that AI-related capabilities are becoming increasingly important for senior leadership. (Image: AI generated)

Artificial intelligence is reshaping India’s corporate leadership, with nearly four in five Indian C-suite executives saying they are under pressure to adopt AI faster than they can effectively measure its impact, according to a new LinkedIn report.

The professional networking platform’s latest research found that 79% of Indian business leaders feel increasing pressure to speed up AI implementation. The pressure is highest among Chief Marketing Officers (82%) and Chief Technology Officers (81%), reflecting the rapid pace at which AI is transforming customer engagement and technology adoption.

The study also found that 84% of Indian C-suite leaders believe AI is creating new roles within their organisations, while an equal proportion said AI-generated insights have become a key input in business decision-making.