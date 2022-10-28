scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

4 BHU research scholars selected for Prime Minister Research Fellowship

As part of the scheme, selected research scholars receive an attractive fellowship and a research contingency grant.

BHU, OM Research fellowship, research fellowship, BHU fellowsThe fellowship amount for the first two years is Rs 70,000 per month, followed by Rs 75,000 per month for the third year and Rs 80,000 per month in fourth and fifth years.(Representative image. Express Photo by Anand Singh)

Four research scholars of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have been awarded the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship for the May 2022 cycle. As part of the scheme, selected research scholars receive an attractive fellowship and a research contingency grant.

The fellowship amount for the first two years is Rs 70,000 per month, followed by Rs 75,000 per month for the third year and Rs 80,000 per month in fourth and fifth years. During the course of the fellowship, researchers are also eligible to get a research contingency grant of Rs 2 lakh per annum. The candidates are selected through a very rigorous selection process carried out at the national level.

Meanwhile 12 research scholars of the Jamia Millia Islamia university have also been awarded the coveted Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) under the lateral entry scheme of the May 2022 drive.

