scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

3rd graders in Gujarat better in English, Hindi than Gujarati: Survey

While 59 per cent Class 3 students can read numbers up to 9,999, the number is further low when it comes to reading numbers up to 999 (21 per cent) and 99 (16 per cent).

National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThese are the findings of the Foundational Learning Study (FLS) 2022-Gujarat State Report by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) released Wednesday.

The number of Class 3 students in the state who could listen and comprehend four to five texts of varying lengths correctly is the lowest in Gujarati—the mother tongue—and is even lower than English, Urdu, Marathi and Hindi.

In addition, only a little more than half of Class 3 students sampled in a recent survey in Gujarat could correctly identify one half of a fraction compared to the national average of 70 per cent, while a only 59 per cent could recognise and read four-digit numbers (up to 9,999) against the 64 per cent across India.

These are the findings of the Foundational Learning Study (FLS) 2022-Gujarat State Report by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) released Wednesday.

While 59 per cent Class 3 students can read numbers up to 9,999, the number is further low when it comes to reading numbers up to 999 (21 per cent) and 99 (16 per cent).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Similarly, only 39 per cent can add numbers upto 999 against the national average of 53 per cent and only 24 per cent can subtract numbers upto 999 compared to 40 per cent nationally.

In terms of identifying and representing fractional values of half, one-fourth, three-fourth of a whole and in a collection of 12 objects, 57 per cent correctly identified one-half, while 32 per cent correctly identified one-fourth against the national average of 47 per cent.

Only 46 per cent correctly identified three-fourth compared to the national average of 61 per cent, while 28 per cent correctly identified all the fractions (one-half, one-fourth, three-fourth) against a 42 per cent national average. Nearly 25 per cent compared to 40 per cent nationally correctly represented all the given fractions.

Advertisement

“Forty-three per cent against a national average of 54 per cent identifies the application of operation of addition in real-life situations and provides the correct answer for questions based on addition only, 31 per cent identifies the application of operation of subtraction in real-life situations and provides the correct answer for questions based on subtraction against a national average of 42 per cent,” states the report.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

In foundational literacy for English language, the report reveals that 82 per cent students were able to listen and comprehend four to five texts of varying lengths correctly against 85 per cent students nationally, while 95 per cent read 80-100 letters, and 70 per cent read 80 per cent and more words.

However, in Gujarati language, only 77 per cent were able to listen and comprehend four to five texts of varying lengths correctly, 73 per cent read 80-100 letters correctly and fluently, while 71 per cent read 80 per cent and more words.

Advertisement

In Hindi language, 88 per cent against a national average of 87 per cent were able to read and comprehend four to five texts of varying lengths correctly and fluently. While 83 per cent read 80-100 letters, and 74 per cent read 80 per cent and more words.

Similarly, in Marathi, 84 per cent listened and comprehended four to five texts of varying lengths against a national average of 82 per cent. While 81 per cent read 80-100 letters correctly, 71 per cent read 80 per cent and more words.

AHMEDABAD
In Urdu language too, the scores are better than mother tongue Gujarati. While 87 per cent listened and comprehended four to five texts of varying lengths against a national average of 84 per cent, 91 per cent read 80-100 letters versus 82 per cent students nationally. Nearly 72 per cent read 80 per cent and more words as opposed to the national average of 60 per cent.

FLS was undertaken by NCERT in March to strengthen the efforts towards Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) as part of the education ministry’s NIPUN (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy) Bharat to enable all Class 3 children to attain foundational skills by 2026-27.

As many as 400 schools, 713 teachers and 4,014 students from Gujarat participated in the national survey that aims to provide reliable and valid data about Class 3 students in terms of foundational literacy and numeracy and the extent of learning outcomes being achieved as well as to provide data to report on SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) 4.1.1 indicators globally.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 02:58:04 am
Next Story

NCLT to ZEEL: Convene shareholder meet on October 14

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

Vicky Kaushal danced to Katrina Kaif songs for 45 minutes: 'He could sense...'

Vicky Kaushal danced to Katrina Kaif songs for 45 minutes: 'He could sense...'

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result 2022

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation
NEET-UG Result 2022

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’
UPSC Key

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement