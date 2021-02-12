39 regular staff made contractual, AUD removes Pro V-C from his post

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has put back on contract 39 of its regularised employees and stripped the Pro- Vice-Chancellor of his administrative roles, sources told The Indian Express. The decision was taken following an inquiry by the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE).

Thirty-four of these employees have moved the Delhi High Court against the decision taken by AUD’s Board of Management (BoM) on February 3, conveyed through letters and notifications dated February 6. One employee is no more.

A letter by Deputy Registrar (HR) Noorul Haq to one of the staff members, who wished to stay anonymous, read, “You were appointed on the post of Assistant on contract basis as per terms and conditions of letter dated August 28, 2017. A one-time absorption/regularisation of contractual staff was formulated and the same was implemented by the University. In accordance with the said policy, the offer of appointment to the post of Assistant (UR) on direct recruitment basis in BR Ambedkar University Delhi was issued to you on January 15, 2019, appointing you on probation for a period of one year in terms of office order dated February 15, 2019.”

It said the “policy” was examined by the DHE and its report along with the “observations of the Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs Department, Govt of NCT of Delhi” were placed before the BoM. It was resolved that, “Offer of appointment/appointment letters so issued to employees under one-time absorption/ regularisation of Non-Teaching Staff on contract/deputation at Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi be cancelled” and that they “continue as such as per their initial contractual employment till the posts are filled by regular appointment following due procedure”.

“Therefore, in accordance with the above said resolution of BoM, your offer of appointment issued vide University’s letter dated January 15, 2019 which was subsequently put on hold vide letter dated January 14, 2020 is hereby cancelled,” it said.

“Further, you shall continue on the post of Assistant purely on contract basis as per your previous contract till the posts are filled by regular appointment following the due procedure…,” it added.

Similarly, a notification by Haq said, “As resolved by the Board of Management in its 30th meeting on February 3, on findings of the examination conducted by the Department of Higher Education, Govt of NCT of Delhi, on one time absorption/ regularisation on non-teaching staff on contract/ deputation carried out at Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi, Professor Salil Misra, Pro Vice-Chancellor is divested from all administrative responsibilities with immediate effect till further orders.”

However, it said he would continue as a Professor.

Misra confirmed he had been removed as PVC but refused to comment on the matter.

When contacted, AUD PR’s office said, “An enquiry was conducted at an appropriate level and irregularities were found in these appointments. The enquiry report was placed before the BOM in its meeting held on February 3. Accordingly, the decision was taken by the BOM.”

Director Higher Education Azimul Haque said, “Apparently, there were some irregularities in the appointment of these employees… There’s a Supreme Court order which prohibits such regularisation and says it amounts to back door entry…”

On why Misra was divested of his powers, Haque said, “The Pro- V-C must have been divested of his powers because he must have been involved in the regularisation process.”