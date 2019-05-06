38% students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas clear JEE mains examination

Toggle Menu
JNVs are co-education residential schools that come under the Ministry of Human Resource Development for children from rural areas, particularly for girls and those from vulnerable groups.

Of the 11,733 JNV students that appeared for the examination, 4155 passed the exam. (Representational image)

Thirty eight per cent of the students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) who appeared for the JEE Mains examination , have qualified, according to the results that came out last week.

There are 546 JNVs across the country.

Of the 11,733 JNV students that appeared for the examination, 4155 passed the exam. They include 100 of the 105 children with special needs who appeared.

Significantly, over 50 per cent of the students from the Scheduled Caste (1,380 of 2,637) and Scheduled Tribe (732 of 1281) also cleared the exam.

These schools also registered a stellar performance in the CBSE class 12 examinations – results for which came out on May 2 – with a pass percentage of 96.62. This figure however, was slightly lower than last year’s 97.07 per cent. The national pass percentage stood at 83.01 per cent.

Of those who cleared , girls remained slightly ahead of the boys with a pass percentage of 96.87. Among SC and ST , the pass percentages were 96.37% and 93.25% respectively.

The average score across students of these schools was 74.91%, slightly higher than last year’s score of 74.2%.

