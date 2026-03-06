38 candidates from Jamia residential coaching crack UPSC CSE, 4 under top 50

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Over 38 candidates from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at Jamia Millia Islamia have qualified in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, according to the results declared on Friday. Among them, four candidates secured positions within the top 50 ranks, with All India Ranks 7, 14, 24 and 29, emerging as the institute’s highest performers this year.
The academy, which operates under the Centre for Coaching and Career Planning (CCCP) at the university, has also recorded 15 women among the successful candidates, reflecting a significant representation of female aspirants in this year’s list of qualifiers.
|UPSC CSE 2025 Ranks
|Name
|7
|A R Rajah Mohaideen
|14
|Surabhi Yadav
|24
|Ifra Shams Ansari
|29
|Nabiya Parvez
In total, the 38 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various All India and Central Civil Services, continuing RCA’s track record of supporting aspirants from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds in the highly competitive civil services examination.
Congratulating the candidates, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Prof Mazhar Asif and Registrar Prof Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi lauded the efforts of the faculty and administrative staff involved in training the aspirants.
The institute is known to have consistently recorded a strong presence in the UPSC Civil Services results. In the previous UPSC cycle, 32 RCA candidates were recommended for appointment to various civil services after clearing the final stage of the examination, with 78 students from the academy reaching the interview round. Among them, Alfred Thomas (AIR 33) was the highest-ranked candidate from the institute that year, followed by Iram Choudhary (AIR 40) and Ruchika Jha (AIR 51).
The top five rank holders in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 come from diverse academic backgrounds, highlighting the wide range of disciplines that feed into the country’s administrative services. Topping the list is Anuj Agnihotri (AIR 1), an MBBS graduate from All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur, who chose Medical Science as his optional subject. He is followed by Rajeshwari Suve M (AIR 2), an Electrical and Electronics Engineering graduate from Anna University, who opted for Sociology as her optional.
The third rank was secured by Akansh Dhull (AIR 3), a commerce graduate from University of Delhi, who chose Commerce and Accountancy as his optional subject. Raghav Jhunjhunwala (AIR 4), an Economics graduate from Delhi University, opted for Economics as his optional. Ishan Bhatnagar (AIR 5), who studied law at National Law University Delhi, completed the top five and had Sociology as his optional subject. Together, the top ranks feature candidates trained in medicine, engineering, commerce, economics and law.