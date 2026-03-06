38 candidates from Jamia residential coaching crack UPSC CSE, 4 under top 50

Over 38 candidates from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at Jamia Millia Islamia have qualified in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, according to the results declared on Friday. Among them, four candidates secured positions within the top 50 ranks, with All India Ranks 7, 14, 24 and 29, emerging as the institute’s highest performers this year.

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Topper’s list, marks and more

The academy, which operates under the Centre for Coaching and Career Planning (CCCP) at the university, has also recorded 15 women among the successful candidates, reflecting a significant representation of female aspirants in this year’s list of qualifiers.

JMI RCA candidates in UPSC CSE 2025 top 50

UPSC CSE 2025 Ranks Name 7 A R Rajah Mohaideen 14 Surabhi Yadav 24 Ifra Shams Ansari 29 Nabiya Parvez

In total, the 38 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various All India and Central Civil Services, continuing RCA’s track record of supporting aspirants from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds in the highly competitive civil services examination.