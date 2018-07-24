37-storey building faces opposition from Delhi University

Earlier this month, the university had moved NGT in the matter. Earlier this month, the university had moved NGT in the matter.

Stating that a 37-storey building to be constructed in Delhi University’s North Campus will violate the 2021 Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and compromise safety of students, the varsity has filed a fresh petition in the Delhi High Court.

The land on which the building is set to come up is near Vishwavidyalaya Metro station. As per the petition, the land was bought by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) from the Defence Ministry for 42.4 crore. A part of it was then sold to a private builder for Rs 218 crore.

“We had moved the court in 2012, but lost the case in 2015… as the judgment said the area does not fall under North Campus. There is a problem with the judgment as the area is in Chatra Marg and is part of North Campus. So building a 37-storey project is going against the MPD — a clause in it states tall buildings are not permitted in Civil Lines and North Campus area. How can DMRC sell public land to a private builder and compromise security of students?” said Anil Aneja, OSD Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC).

“Now that the five-year lease set to build the project is over, we want that the land be given to Delhi University for safety of our students. If the building is constructed, it will overlook two of our hostels, including a women’s hostel. The greatest concern is for students who are visually impaired, and those with locomotor disability. There is so much congestion on that stretch… how will they commute if the building is constructed?” said Bipin Tewari, EOC, OSD.

A DMRC spokesperson said, “We will not comment as the matter is sub-judice.”

The next date of hearing in the case is in October, in which the Delhi Development Authority, Ministry of Urban Development, and civic bodies are respondents.

