scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

3,669 reserved teaching posts vacant in central universities: Govt in Rajya Sabha

According to the response, to a question raised by CPI(M) MP AA Rahim, 988 teaching posts of SC category, 576 ST, 1,761 OBC and 344 PWD (persons with disabilities) are lying vacant.

Written by Sourav Roy Barman | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2022 5:36:45 am
Apart from professors, the vacancies in the reserved categories include teaching positions of 1,624 associate professors and 1,793 assistant professors.

THERE ARE as many as 3,669 reserved category teaching positions, including the post of 880 professors, vacant in the central universities, the Ministry of Education told Rajya Sabha in a written response on Wednesday.

According to the response, to a question raised by CPI(M) MP AA Rahim, 988 teaching posts of SC category, 576 ST, 1,761 OBC and 344 PWD (persons with disabilities) are lying vacant.

Apart from professors, the vacancies in the reserved categories include teaching positions of 1,624 associate professors and 1,793 assistant professors.

“The data given exposes the Union government’s dilution of the constitutional mandated reservation and of its identity politics of appointing a tribal woman as President as mere hollow appeasement,” Rahim said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

Responding to the question, the government also shared numbers of posts for which recruitment process have been initiated, along with a university-wise break up of reserved posts for which applicants have not been found suitable.

The response shows that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Hyderabad and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are among the institutions which declared the maximum number of applicants for the posts as not suitable.

In the case of JNU, 22 SC, 10 ST and 33 OBC positions, for which recruitment process was carried out, candidates were not found suitable, while the corresponding figures are 74 (SC), 66 (ST) and 14 (OBC) for University of Hyderabad and 16 (SC), 11 (ST) and 6 (OB) for BHU.

“It is also a ridiculous assertion that in the present situation where there is massive unemployment the top central universities are unable to find anyone suitable. The government must immediately correct this violation of reservation rights and fill all the vacancies in teaching posts in the central universities,” Rahim added.

Overall, the central universities have as many as 6,549 vacant faculty positions, according to data shared by the Ministry of Education in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Delhi University has the maximum (900) vacant teaching posts followed by the University of Allahabad (622), Banaras Hindu University (532), Aligarh Muslim University (498) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (326). Since August 2021, 4,807 posts in central universities have been advertised for which the selection processes are on, the ministry added.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

UP MoS Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

UP MoS Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Europe heatwave: a number of reasons, climate change most worrying
Explained

Europe heatwave: a number of reasons, climate change most worrying

Patna HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

Patna HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

MP local polls: In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Cong, 1 to rebel

MP local polls: In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Cong, 1 to rebel

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Filmmaker Avinash Das arrested, police say he has a history of putting up fake posts

Filmmaker Avinash Das arrested, police say he has a history of putting up fake posts

3,669 reserved teaching posts vacant in central universities: Govt in Rajya Sabha

3,669 reserved teaching posts vacant in central universities: Govt in Rajya Sabha

As global crude prices fall, Govt cuts windfall tax on fuel exports

As global crude prices fall, Govt cuts windfall tax on fuel exports

Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement