345 AICTE-approved technical institutions shut in 3 years; Maharashtra records highest closures

A total of 289 AICTE-approved technical institutions have closed across 17 states during the last three academic years, according to data tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The figures, shared by the Ministry of Education in response to a question by MP Rahul Kaswan, show that Maharashtra recorded the highest number of closures in 2026-27, while Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also reported significant numbers over the three years.

The Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar, responding to the queries, said the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) processes applications for the closure of institutions under the provisions of its Approval Process Handbook (APH). AICTE is the statutory body responsible for approving technical institutions offering diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The state-wise data shows a changing pattern in closures over the three years. In 2024-25, Madhya Pradesh reported the highest number of closures at 22, followed by Tamil Nadu (15) and Uttar Pradesh (13). In 2025-26, Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 27 closures, ahead of Maharashtra (19) and Tamil Nadu (16).

AICTE-approved technical institutes shut in last three years: Full state-wise list

State/UT 2024-25 2025-26 2026-27 3-Year Total Maharashtra 3 19 35 57 Uttar Pradesh 13 27 14 54 Madhya Pradesh 22 12 19 53 Tamil Nadu 15 16 14 45 Gujarat 3 9 10 22 Punjab 2 7 10 19 Rajasthan 3 6 8 17 Andhra Pradesh 1 7 7 15 Telangana 4 6 2 12 Haryana 4 4 3 11 Karnataka 3 5 2 10 Kerala 3 1 4 8 Chhattisgarh 2 0 3 5 Uttarakhand 3 2 0 5 Odisha 2 1 1 4 West Bengal 0 1 2 3 Bihar 0 1 1 2 Total 83 127 135 345

The trend shifted again in 2026-27, with Maharashtra recording 35 closures, the highest reported by any state in the three years. Madhya Pradesh followed with 19, while Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu each reported 14 closures. Gujarat and Punjab also recorded double-digit closures in 2026-27, with 10 institutions each shutting down.

Over the three years, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of closures at 57, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 54, Madhya Pradesh with 53 and Tamil Nadu with 45. Rajasthan recorded 17 closures, Gujarat 22, Punjab 19, Andhra Pradesh 15, Telangana 12, Karnataka 10, Haryana 11, Kerala 8, Chhattisgarh 5, Uttarakhand 5, Odisha four, West Bengal three and Bihar two.

Responding to concerns about declining enrolment, the government said AICTE-approved technical institutions have instead witnessed consistent growth in admissions over the past three years. Enrolment increased from 22,11,504 in 2023-24 to 27,25,980 in 2024-25, before rising further to 29,58,870 in 2025-26.

The Ministry also outlined a series of policy measures aimed at improving the quality, viability and sustainability of technical institutions. These include allowing colleges to reduce student intake or discontinue non-performing programmes based on demand, while permitting the introduction of new and emerging courses in high-demand fields to improve employability and attract more students.

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According to the reply, AICTE has also been revising its ‘Approval Process Handbook’ periodically to simplify regulatory procedures and provide institutions with greater operational flexibility. Other measures include promoting innovation, industry collaboration, internships, skill development and outcome-based education, along with making the approval process more transparent and online.

The government said these initiatives are intended to help institutions align their academic programmes with industry requirements, strengthen institutional sustainability and improve the overall quality of technical education, even as some colleges continue to seek closure approvals under the existing regulatory framework.