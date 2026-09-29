34% students felt like outsiders, 9% face suicidal thoughts, as per NTF survey

Back-to-back student suicides at two of the top engineering institutions have once again brought the mental health crisis in higher education into focus. While IIT Bombay and Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, have decided to replace or modify ceiling fans in hostel rooms as a preventive measure, the larger picture remains unanswered.

The move has echoes of Kota, where a series of student suicides three years ago prompted authorities to mandate “anti-suicide” spring-loaded ceiling fans in hostels and nets in balconies and lobbies.

But mental health experts and educationists say physical safeguards alone cannot address the underlying causes of student distress.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

A nationwide survey conducted by a Supreme Court-appointed panel underscores the magnitude of the problem. According to the findings, about 15 per cent students in higher education institutions have experienced a period in the previous six months when they felt overwhelmed or distressed, while nine per cent reported experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The survey findings are expected to be part of the final report of the National Task Force (NTF), which is expected to be submitted by October 31.

Read | What does the IIT-Bombay suicide tell us? On campus, not all stress is equal

The environment of institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology does not allow for emotional expression, said clinical psychologist Shweta Sharma.

Story continues below this ad

Some 60 to 70 per cent of her patients are those from the IITs and Indian Institutes of Management. They are very good with their high IQ and high performance, but “they are also the ones struggling the most with relationship and social things”. “There is a special need to focus on mental wellness. Having this fan or that fan is not the issue, you are actually working on the physical aspect of the problem, mental health support is still missing in higher educational institutions,” Sharma said.

The student-to-counsellor ratio is never adequate, Sharma said.

Discussion on what leads a young man or woman — caught in a competitive trap of first studying for years to enter an IIT and then struggling to cope once inside – took on added urgency after IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room on September 18.

The process of replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted ones had started in July after a student took the extreme step, sources said.

According to official data, 45 student suicides have been reported across 23 IITs between 2020-21 and 2024-25; 28 of them involved students from SC, ST and OBC communities.

The day after Wakoke ended his life, a student from Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, was found dead in her room. The college is now replacing ceiling fans with models fitted with “anti-suicide rods” in hostels, an official said.

Story continues below this ad

As senior therapist Maitri Chand sees it, students harming themselves is a “systemic issue” and taking down ceiling fans is done for the optics that can feel reassuring “â€¦ but when a child, a student wants to or needs to put themselves in harm’s way they will find a way to do it”.

“The optics of taking such an action might help people to feel a little reassured about their own actions, for them to then know that they have done something about an issue like this. But it’s a systemic thing and cannot be looked at in isolation,” Chand told PTI.

For something like the removal of ceiling fans to work, a large amount of systemic shift needs to be brought about, she said. “Institutions can have counselling departments with well-trained therapists who know the nuances of child development,” the therapist added.

The Supreme Court in March 2025 emphasised the need to address mental health concerns among students in higher education institutions and constituted the National Task Force (NTF).

Story continues below this ad

Its mandate is to “deliberate on student mental health issues, recommend preventive measures to reduce student suicides, and strengthen support systems across higher educational institutions”, according to the NTF website.

In January this year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) mandated all higher educational institutions to establish “a structured, comprehensive mental health and well-being framework” following Supreme Court directives.

Institutions need to take strict measures towards incidents of bullying and avoid cosmetic solutions, said Aparajita Gautam from Delhi Parents Association.

“We should work on the root cause. Issues like doing away with ceiling fans are not going to solve the problem. There should be a directive for everyone and there should be a directive to take strict action if anyone does these things, whether it is bullying or anything else,” Gautam said.

Story continues below this ad

Noted educationist Suparna Diwakar emphasised the role of a trained counsellor who can facilitate a human connection among peers and with faculty.

“Having somebody who is dedicatedly spending time with students one-on-one makes a huge difference. Students begin to feel very isolated when they are transitioning from school to college. We need human connection, especially in very large institutions. Relationships are an important part of the education process.

The survey accessed and conducted by the NTF, with responses from over 2.43 lakh students, 67 per cent of whom belonged to the SC, ST and OBC categories, found that about 34 per cent reported feeling like an outsider on campus to varying extent.

“About 15 per cent students recalled a period in the previous six months when they felt very overwhelmed or distressed, or experienced low moods or anxiety continuously for several weeks. Nine per cent reported experiencing suicidal thoughts often or very often in the past year.

Story continues below this ad

“Fifty-six per cent students indicated having trust in the administration to handle serious issues fairly while roughly 32 per cent said their institute did not offer counselling services,” the survey found.

On the issue of institutions replacing ceiling fans, Diwakar said it is “one of the things that people are attempting” and a complex issue such as student suicides needs “a multi-pronged approach”.

“So people will try different measures. And I think people on the ground, people who are in the context, feel that this is one of the things that might help. I feel that multi-pronged approaches are required for handling complex issues,” the founder-director of a virtual education hub, Punarnava Infinity said.

The educationist, who served in the technical secretariat for the National Curriculum Framework and task force for the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in Karnataka, added that policy changes such as the NEP and the national curriculum for school education encourage “collaborative competition” instead of the “cut-throat competition” that has been the norm so far.