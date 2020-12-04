318 students conferred degrees at IIT-Ropar’s 9th convocation

Director conferring degree to students at 9th convocation of IIT-Ropar.

A total of 318 students were awarded degrees by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar at its ninth annual convocation was held virtually. This includes 32 from the PhD programme, four from the MS Research, 71 from the MTech, and 69 from MSc. The convocation was pre-recorded and streamed on YouTube.

Prof K Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific adviser to the Government of India was the chief guest on this occasion. Addressing students he said, “as engineers and scientists, we have to mitigate climate change effects, it is a major challenge and we need to undertake it.”

Raghavan in his address drew attention to some of the challenges of the post-COVID world where he hoped the scientist and engineer community would play its part to help the world steer through these challenges. He also stated that we humans have a very important task in paying for the environment and climate mitigation. This is the biggest challenge the youth of today has to take up.

Prof Sarit K Das, director, IIT-Ropar presented his annual report and congratulated the faculty, staff, and students for ensuring that the annual convocation was held on schedule despite the disruptions arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

