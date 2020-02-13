31 expelled for cheating on day 1 of Assam AHSEC HS exam

Assam AHSEC Class 12 examination will be held from February 12 to March 14, 2020. File Photo Assam AHSEC Class 12 examination will be held from February 12 to March 14, 2020. File Photo

Assam AHSEC Class 12 examination: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC class 12 examination began on Wednesday, February 12, and on the first day, 31 students were expelled for cheating. “The students were caught taking unfair means at the time of examinations by the board officials. The expelled students were barred from taking the examination,” informed the controller Pankaj Borthakur.

The maximum incidents of cheating were reported from Dhubri where 14 students were expelled for the act, with 8 examinees from Hailakandi, 6 from Karimganj. The other districts where students were caught cheating were Lakhimpur- 1, Cachar- 1, Barpeta- 1, as per the data shared with indianexpress.com.

The students will be barred for up to two years from appearing in board examinations. “The expelled students will be punished as per the board regulations. The students can be barred from taking examination up to two years, the decision will be taken by the committee under the secretary Manoranjan Kakati,” the official stated.

Meanwhile, a total of 36 students were also expelled after they were caught cheating on the first day of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) class 10 examination. As per the data shared, a total of 21 students were expelled in Dhubri, 2 in Darrang, Hailakandi- 5, Nagaon- 4, Lakhimpur- 3, Goalpara- 1. The Assam High School/ High Madrasa examination was started from Monday, February 10, 2020.

According to SEBA chairman, Ramesh Chand Jain, the students will be rusticated from taking examinations for up to three years.

The chairman also requested students not to take unfair means which may hamper their career. “Don’t fall into the number game, be confident and give your best in the examination. You will be happy to get success on your own merit, and this achievement will help you in future endeavour,” the chairman advised.

This year, both the boards have taken strict measures to prevent any sort of malpractices in the exams. “Every centre will be under CCTV surveillance, and jammers will be installed in sensitive centres. Around 40 observers and 850 supervisors have been appointed by the board to monitor the examination process,” said the official. The invigilators will not be allowed to carry any sort of electronic gadgets inside, however, this rule does not apply to the board-appointed observer.

The Higher Secondary examinations will be concluded on March 14, while the High School examination on February 29, 2020. The practical exams will be conducted from February 18 to 29, 2020.

