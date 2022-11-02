scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Mumbai University final year law students to get revised marksheets

The error came to light when students were applying to higher education courses and their documents couldn't get verified.

Mumbai University, Mumbai University law students, Mumbai University law students marksheet, Mumbai University final-year law students marksheet issue, Mumbai university issues new marksheets to law studentsMumbai University accepted that there was an error in the PRN. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/ Representative Image)

The University of Mumbai will give new mark sheets to 3,064 final-year law students after it was found that the Permanent Registration Number (PRN) on them was erroneous, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said the content in the mark sheets of the final year students is correct, except for the 16-digit PRN- a unique reference number throughout the course.

Read |Mumbai University final-year LLB exam hall tickets delayed due to ‘tech glitch’

“The error will soon be rectified and students will get a new mark sheet,” the official said, adding the PRN error was detected in 3,064 mark sheets.

The issue came to fore after several students faced problems while applying to higher education courses. Details of the students were not verified who were applying to Mumbai University for master’s. A Mumbai University official accepted the error and said that the last digit was printed as zero.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 01:12:03 pm
