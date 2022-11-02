Mumbai University final year law students to get revised marksheets

Mumbai University accepted that there was an error in the PRN. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/ Representative Image)

The University of Mumbai will give new mark sheets to 3,064 final-year law students after it was found that the Permanent Registration Number (PRN) on them was erroneous, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said the content in the mark sheets of the final year students is correct, except for the 16-digit PRN- a unique reference number throughout the course.

“The error will soon be rectified and students will get a new mark sheet,” the official said, adding the PRN error was detected in 3,064 mark sheets.

The issue came to fore after several students faced problems while applying to higher education courses. Details of the students were not verified who were applying to Mumbai University for master’s. A Mumbai University official accepted the error and said that the last digit was printed as zero.