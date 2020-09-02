300 aspirants sit for JEE Mains in Chandigarh and Mohali

Students being checked before appearing for JEE at one of the centres in Mohali on Tuesday. (Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

AROUND 300 ASPIRANTS appeared for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 for courses such as Bachelor of Architect (BArch), Bachelor of Planning (B Planning) in Chandigarh and Mohali Tuesday. They appeared in four centres — two in Chandigarh and two in Mohali.

The online computer-based test was held in two shifts. Students maintained that the evening shift question paper was lengthy. The norms of social distancing, wearing of masks, use of hand sanitizers were strictly followed. There were a total of 100 questions having 400 marks. The JEE online test will continue till September 6. The test for BTech courses will start from Wednesday. A teacher said, “Students also came from Himachal for appearing in the JEE in Chandigarh and Mohali. There were two centres in Ambala.”

Thirty-forty aspirants were allowed to sit in one shift. The computer labs, which were turned into centres, have the capacity of 40 computers.

The morning shift was from 9 am to 12 noon. The evening shift was between 3 pm and 6 pm. Computers along with seats of every aspirant were placed at a distance of at least 4 feet from each other.

Adequate police security arrangements were made for avoiding any untoward situation around all the examination centres. In Chandigarh, the centres were situated in phase-1 and phase-2, Industrial Area. In Mohali, the centres were located in phase 8B, Sector 74, and Swami Parmanand Group of Colleges, Jaulan Kalan at Lalru. The exam is being conducted by the National Testing Agency. The aspirants were told to report at the centres around one and half an hour before the starting of exam.

