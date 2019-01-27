Medical seats up by 30 per cent in last four years, says PM while laying foundation stone of AIIMS Madurai

Laying the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in the last four and a half years, the NDA government has increased seats by around 30 per cent. “The numbers of undergraduate medical seats have been increased by almost 30 per cent in last four-and-half year. The 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres are being established to provide comprehensive primary care and preventive health services,” said ANI quoted Modi as saying.

Talking about Ayushman Bharat, the prime minister asserted that his government is giving priority to the healthcare sector. “It is a carefully thought out approach to ensure the achievement of universal health coverage for our country. Ayushman Bharat seeks to undertake path-breaking interventions to holistically address health issues,” PM said.

Modi said that under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, the government has supported upgradation of medical colleges across India. “The speed and scale at which Mission Indradhanush is working is setting a new paradigm in preventive healthcare,” he said. “Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan are making safe pregnancy a mass movement,” Modi said in Madurai.

Modi further mentioned that his government is committed to TB elimination by 2025. “I am happy to learn that the state is scaling up the TB Free Chennai initiative and seeking to eliminate TB in the state by 2023 itself,” the PM said.

The AIIMS at Madurai will be a 750-bed hospital with a long-term focus on postgraduation and research. It will have a capacity of 100 MBBS seats and 60 for BSc (Nursing).