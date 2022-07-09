For 3 years, 541 private PU colleges in Karnataka record zero admissions

As many as 541 private PU (pre-university) colleges, including 166 colleges in Bengaluru district, in Karnataka have registered zero admissions in the past three academic years, indicating that the interest for private institutions is on a declining trend. Sixty-one PU colleges in Bengaluru North, 93 colleges in Bengaluru South, 61 in Bengaluru North and 12 in Bengaluru Rural registered zero admissions for the academic years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Shriram, district deputy director of Bengaluru North, believes that many government colleges with good infrastructure have come up in the district, which could be one of the reasons for the low admission numbers in private colleges. “A lot of these private colleges do not attract admissions because of the lack of infrastructure, high admission fees and inadequate teaching faculty. Moreover, Bengaluru North has seen a surge in government PU colleges where over 1000-3000 students have registered,” Shriram said.

Anand Raj, district deputy director of Bengaluru South said, “This year seven private PU colleges shut in the district owing to less enrolments. A lot of these PU colleges which registered zero admissions can apply for renewal of admission process this year. However the PU board has to take the final call after assessing the college’s infrastructure, teaching, and administration needs.”

However, admissions were nil in six colleges each in the districts of Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Gadag, while only three colleges in Uttara Kannada district registered zero admissions in the past three years.