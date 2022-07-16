NIRF Rankings 2022: 3 varsities from Haryana in top 100, Ashoka Univ tops at rank 88

Three universities from Haryana have found place in the top 100, as per the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF)-2022 released by the Union Ministry of Education, Friday. However, no educational institute from Haryana could figure in top 100 in overall category.

Among the universities, Ashoka University, Sonipat, is placed at rank 88, Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala, at 91 and Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, at 94. Among colleges, IC College of Home Science situated in Hisar’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University has been placed at rank 41.

Among 40 institutions of dental studies in the country, Rohtak’s Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences has been placed at rank 15 rank. Gurgaon’s Amity University is at 27th place among 30 institutions of law in the country. Among medical institutions, Ambala’s Maharishi Markandeshwar has been placed at rank 32, while Kurukshetra’s National Institute of Technology has been placed at 50 rank among engineering institutions.

In management category, Gurgaon’s four institutes have made it to top 100. They are; Management Development Institute (13), Great Lakes Institute of Management (52), BML Munjal University (54) and Amity University (92).

In the pharmacy category, six institutes made it to the top 100. They are: Maharishi Markandeshwar (24), MDU (30), Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar (33), College of Pharmacy, Pt. BD Sharma, PGIMS, Rohtak (81), Kurukshetra University (83) and Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University, Gurgaon (100). ENS