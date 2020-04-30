Three months post WBJEE 2020, know when results are expected to release

Check result date of WBJEE 2020. Representational image/ file Check result date of WBJEE 2020. Representational image/ file

Unlike most of the states, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has successfully conducted WBJEE on February 2, 2020. However, the result declaration is pending. WBJEEB will declare the result in the form of a rank card at wbjeeb.nic.in. As per the present situation, the reports suggest the WBJEE 2020 result can be expected by May-end or June, if the lockdown ends on May 3.

However, this expectation seems to be very bleak, as in a video conference with CMs of the state on April 27, 2020, Mamata Banerjee favoured the extension of the lockdown to May 21, 2020. On the other hand, CMs of other states suggested extending the lockdown until any set time frame.

If the lockdown extension is implemented, this will lead to a further delay in the release of WBJEE result for the 1.1 lakh candidates who took the exam this year. Since the exam was held in offline mode, the checking of the OMR sheets needs a manual presence.

With lockdown, the evaluation is thus at a standstill and can resume when it is lifted. As a result, the counselling and admission process for filling seats in UG Engineering / Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses will be pushed back more.

The result declaration date for WBJEE 2020 results were never officially announced by the WBJEEB. Given the normal circumstances, it is usually seen over the past 2 years that WBJEEB has declared the result within 1 month of the exam.

WBJEEB has been able to release the answer keys on February 17. The students can get an estimate of their scores using the answer keys while waiting for the result. This year, surprisingly the board conducted the exam earlier than usual on February 2, while it is usually held in the month of April or May. Well, this proved to be a good thing given that the exam was held before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation.

What happens next is, when the situation is favourable, and the board decides to declare the result, here is how to check it. Visit wbjeeb.nic.in and click on the result link. The login window opens where the candidates have to enter their application number and password. Under the dashboard, candidates can check their WBJEE 2020 rank card and download the same for admission purposes.

The candidates who are assigned a rank in their rank card will become eligible for admission via WBJEE counselling. There will be two types of ranks: General Merit Rank (GMR) that is prepared on the basis of score secured by the candidates in paper I and paper II, i.e., score secured by the candidates in Mathematics and Physics-Chemistry paper.

It is used for engineering / technology / architecture / pharmacy admission in the state of West Bengal. Another type of rank is Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR) which is only prepared based on the marks secured in paper II, i.e. in Physics-Chemistry paper. On the basis of PMR, only pharmacy seats in the colleges of West Bengal are filled, except for the seats in Jadavpur University.

WBJEEB has updated the list of institutes that will be participating in WBJEE 2020 counselling for admission in UG Engineering / Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses. The list is available wbjeeb.nic.in and includes the names of 112 universities / colleges / institutes. However, the board has also notified that the final list of institutes will be declared by the appropriate authority before counselling.

WBJEE is a state level common entrance exam for admission in BTech, BE, or BPharm courses. The exam is held in offline mode annually. There are 2 papers in the exam, paper 1 is for maths, and paper 2 is for physics and chemistry combined.

