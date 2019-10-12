3-month rural stint to be mandatory for postgraduate medical students

Postgraduate medical students will have to compulsorily serve three months in a district hospital before they get their degrees. The decision of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Medical Council of India was on Friday endorsed by the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) — the apex advisory body with representation from state governments, legislature, health ministry, NITI Aayog, etc.

Advertising

The resolution adopted at the meeting reads: “Considering the importance of medical education, the CCHFW resolves to take steps to increase the availability of doctors and specialists in the country to improve access to quality and affordable health care. The CCHFW further resolves for adoption and smooth implementation of District Residency Programme as may be provided for by MCI through regulations.”

A source present in the meeting said: “The MCI Board of Governors has already taken a decision that PG medical students should not earn their degrees unless they serve three months of their three-year course in a district hospital in a rural area… The decision was endorsed by the CCHFW. We are hoping this will be enforced from next year. Any person who has not done this will not get his or her degree or registration for practice of medicine.”

BoG chairman Dr Vinod Paul is a member of NITI Aayog as well as of the CCHFW.

Advertising

Union Health Ministry officials said it is yet to receive a formal proposal, but is in-principle in favour of the idea. “The plan was discussed in today’s meeting, and what the BoG wants was explained to the ministers, who were in favour of a mandatory three-month rural residency. But when that will happen, at what stage of the PG programme, will have to be worked out in association with respective states because it is a concurrent subject,” said a senior ministry official.

Endorsement by states is essential because health is a state subject and medical education is in the concurrent list, so while the MCI (BoG) sets policy direction, the actual implementation will have to be done by states.

Mandatory rural posting has for long been a thorny issue, with successive governments pushing for it on the ground that medical education is heavily subsidised and students have an obligation to serve.

States like Gujarat and Maharashtra had made one-year rural postings mandatory for UG medical students, but this has been challenged in court.

Maharashtra subsequently reserved seats in both UG and PG medical courses for students willing to serve in rural areas after they earned their degree. UP has introduced a compulsory rural service bond for both UG and PG medical students.

Telangana’s decision to enforce a one-year rural posting ran into rough weather before the government was allowed to bring a legislation rescinding that plan.