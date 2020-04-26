3 models for online college exams: all with web cam

Application process for the next academic year too put on halt. (Representational image) Application process for the next academic year too put on halt. (Representational image)

UNIVERSITIES and colleges across the country are likely to be presented with three models next week for holding their semester-end (or year-end) examinations online. They can administer a subjective-type written assessment, a multiple-choice test or a case study/project-based evaluation — all under the watchful eyes of web cameras.

The three models for online assessment are part of recommendations submitted by a government-appointed expert committee on online learning this week. Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), is chairperson of the panel. The University Grants Commission is expected to release guidelines on university examinations next week based on the committee’s report.

The panel had advised against making online examinations mandatory given “the diversity, local environments, composition of the students and preparedness of the learners, current infrastructure and technology support”.

However, for institutions keen on conducting their year-end assessment in the online mode, it has recommended three “indicative” models that they are free to make changes to.

MANY universities may adopt the online examinations for the final-year students at least, even as they remain unsure about it. Semester-end exams usually happen in May. A delay for final-year students could end up affecting their joining date for new jobs or plans for further studies.

Model 1

Written subjective-type examination The committee has suggested that teachers “upload the question paper on Google Classroom application using ‘Quiz Assignment’ option”. The test should be restricted to 1.5 hours and the batch of examinees to 30 students, the report states. Students will be expected to join Google Meet with camera and audio on and access question paper through Google Classroom. Answers written on a plain sheet of paper can be uploaded before the deadline.

“Invigilator(s) may monitor the students through Google Meet by recording and monitoring them. Students involving in any fraudulent activities may be caught and Unfair Means (UFM) case may be booked. Controller of Examinations (COE)/Observers/Squads may also join Google Meet and monitor students,” the report states. Teachers will manually evaluate the uploaded answer scripts.

MODEL 2

Multiple-Choice Questions examination The panel has suggested that the MCQ test be administered through an online proctor service. An online proctor service uses software to monitor the examinee through video and audio so that the exam goes fraud-free. GMAT and GRE examinations are conducted through online proctoring.

Students will be given login credentials and a web link to access the exam from home. In this mode, proctors may interrupt student during the test and ask for 360 view of the student room. “Students navigating out of the examination screen may be given warning and their examination may be terminated after specified number of warnings,” the report states.

Model 3

Case study and Projects Project-based evaluation will be made up of written assessment and online presentation or viva-voce based on the written assessment. Students will be given a problem (case study/project) two hours before the submission deadline and asked to upload a handwritten solution.

“After the submission of written solution, next day faculty is required to conduct an Online presentation or viva through Google meet. The student will only be allowed to present the solution of the problem already submitted,” the report states.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Union government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown among measures to contain the outbreak.

