scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Three DU students among 5 selected for Rhodes Scholarship 2023

Cohort includes economics majors hailing from Panchkula and Delhi, a medic from Chennai, an English major hailing from Allahabad and a physicist from Delhi.

rhodes scholarshipThe students will head to Oxford University in October 2023 to join a cohort of more than 100 scholars (Image credits: Oxford university)

Five Indian students have been selected for the Rhodes Scholars-Elect for India 2023. The candidates were selected after a competitive examination application process and one round of preliminary interviews. The students will head to Oxford University in October 2023 to join a cohort of more than 100 scholars hailing from around the world to undertake fully sponsored post-graduate studies.

Read |University of Waikato announces scholarships worth NZ$ 500K for Indian students

The Rhodes Scholarship is the world’s oldest graduate fellowship, based at the University of Oxford since 1903. Students from anywhere in the world can apply for a Rhodes Scholarship. Here’s an introduction to the five selected students

Hansa Mukherjee – Hansa is a final-year economics student at Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi. She is interested in researching social and behavioural interventions for improving women’s healthcare outcomes.

Read |Why Indian students abroad are facing accommodation issues

Syed Muhammed Khalid – Khalid is a final year English student at St Stephen’s College, University of Delhi. He is interested in literature and the documentation of people’s stories and movements. He aims to study Indian Muslims in South Asia to better understand the diversity within the community and the ways in which they respond to pressures on their identity.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...

Vedanta Thapar – Vedanta is a final year physics student at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.  At Oxford he aims to study mathematical modelling and scientific computing with a focus on climate dynamics and its associated policy challenges. 

Daksh Walia – Daksh is a final year master’s student of Economics at Ashoka University. He is interested in studying labour economics, particularly the determinants of female labour force participation in India, and understanding the economics of climate change.

Dr Kirtana Sivasubramanian – Kirtana graduated with an MBBS from Government Medical College, Omandurar Government Estate, Chennai. At Oxford, she looks forward to exploring fundamental concepts of T-cell biology that might enhance immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune conditions.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 01:55:38 pm
Next Story

Google Play adds UPI Autopay support for subscription-based payments in India

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement