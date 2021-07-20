KSEEB Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2021: When and where to check

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2021: The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) will declare the result of PU-II or class 12 Karnataka board exams today at 4:30 pm. Students can check their results at the official website – karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka state government had decided to promote all candidates without conducting examinations, in the wake of the Covid-19 situation. While the same was announced only for regular freshers (first-time attendees), it was later extended to students enrolled as repeaters including those repeating as private candidates as well.

The government has decided to give 35 per cent grace marks to candidates repeating the board exam. Over 76,000 candidates who have registered for the exam this year fall into this category.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021: When and where to check

Students can check their results at the official website – karresults.nic.in. To check Karnataka PUC results 2021 online, students can visit the official website karresults.nic.in and click on the result link available on the homepage. After login in using credentials, the result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and if needed, take a printout of the result marksheet.

Read | Karnataka PUC results to be declared on July 20

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 69.20 with the Science stream at 67.28 per cent, Commerce at 65.52 per cent, and Arts at 41.27 per cent. Among districts, Udupi had topped in 2020. Around 5.95 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka PUC exams this year.