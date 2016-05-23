CBSE Class 10 results 2016 declared on cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th results 2016: The exams for class 10 commenced from March 1 and ended on March 28. CBSE Class 10th results 2016: The exams for class 10 commenced from March 1 and ended on March 28.

CBSE Class 10th results 2016: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results will be out today at 2 pm on results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in. The exams for Class 10 commenced from March 1 and ended on March 28. A total of 13,73,853 students have appeared for Class 10 exam.

This year, CBSE’s Mathematics paper for Class 10 Board examination 2016 was in news as some students claimed that the question were out of syllabus.

However, Union Human Resource Development Minister Smriti Irani said, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the reports that the paper was tough had come to the notice of the government.

“CBSE had placed the matter before Committee of Subject Experts who concluded that the question papers were based on the curriculum, syllabus and sample question papers prescribed by the Board,” Irani said in her reply.

The Minister also said that all Board examination results will be out by May 31.

Steps to check 10th CBSE results 2016:

Visit the official website

Click on the link `Class X 2016 result`

Enter the roll number and school number

The results will appear on the screen

Take a printout for further reference

