26-year-old differently-abled student awarded gold medal at IGNOU

Neha Sharma completed her graduation from Delhi University's School Of Open Learning and then enrolled herself in IGNOU in 2015, from where she graduated with 60.33 per cent marks in 2017.

At an IGNOU convocation on Wednesday. Express Photo 

For 26-year-old Neha Sharma, a differently-abled woman who was awarded a gold medal at the IGNOU convocation on Wednesday, reaching this juncture was never easy. A tractor had overturned on Sharma’s leg when she was only two years of age. She lost her left leg in the accident but for the last few years, she has been using an artificial limb to walk.

“My parents have always motivated me and supported me. Without them, I would not have been able to complete my masters in commerce. Even if I want to pursue further studies, they will not stop me,” Sharma told PTI.

“I wanted to work while studying and thought IGNOU would be a good option. I used to work on weekdays and attend the classes on Sundays. Currently, I am preparing for competitive exams. I work as a counsellor and an accountant at the centre where I got tuitions,” Sharma, who aspires to become a teacher, said.

