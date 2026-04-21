26 candidates, all of them males, score perfect 100 in Session 2 of JEE (Main)

A total of 26 candidates, all male, scored a perfect 100 in the Session 2 of JEE (Main) results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.
Of those with a perfect 100 score, five each are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, four from Rajasthan and three from Delhi.
With an NTA score of 99.9982287, Mallavarapu Aasna from Telangana is the topper among female candidates.
The NTA has declared the results of session two of the JEE (Main) exam that was held earlier this month. The first session was held in January and results were declared in February.
Around 16.05 lakh unique candidates registered for the two sessions of the exam, and 15.38 lakh appeared.
According to the NTA, new security features were involved in the JEE (Main) exam this year. This included AI-based face comparison, OTP-based Aadhaar e-KYC authentication, and live photograph comparison with the Aadhaar/Digi Locker photograph. A centralised social media monitoring system was also ensured in Session 2, along with mandatory Aadhaar authentication of candidates. Candidates were also only allowed to opt for exam centres in the states of their present or permanent address.
A control room at the NTA was used to monitor the conduct of the exam, along with live viewing of examination centres. JEE (Advanced), the entrance for admission to the IITs, is scheduled for May 17.