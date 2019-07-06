Delhi: 2,400 students get Rs 14 crore scholarship from CM Arvind Kejriwal

Stating that no young person in Delhi should lose an opportunity for higher education due to financial constraints, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed need-based scholarship cheques to 2,429 students of the Delhi government’s higher education institutes on Friday.

Advertising

Education Secretary Sandeep Kumar said this is the first time since the scholarships were introduced in July 2017 that the government decided to cross the decided limit of Rs 10 crore to distribute. This year, Rs 14 crore was distributed, he stated.

These scholarships are available for those studying in Delhi state universities such as GGS Indraprastha University, Delhi Technological University, Ambedkar University and Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University.

Avinash Kumar, who has completed his first year of B.Ed at GGSIPU, said his fees for the first year came up to Rs 74,000, which, was a sharp pinch for his family. His father runs a small shop in East Delhi’s Chilla village. “My father had to take advance payments and borrowed money to pay my fees. A university representative told us about the scholarship last year, after which I applied and was found eligible for a 100% fee waiver, which was a huge relief,” he said.