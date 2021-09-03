23 IITs to hold research and development fair in November: Education minister

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will hold a research and development fair in November, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday. The minister chaired a virtual meeting with the steering committee constituted for organising the research and development (R&D) fair of all IITs.

“The R&D fair of all 23 IITs is scheduled to be held in the second half of November 2021 in commemoration of the 75th year of Indian independence under the aegis of the ‘Azaadi ka Amirt Mahotsav’ initiative.” The fair will lead to better understanding and create awareness among Indian industry on the capabilities and the high technology readiness levels in the IITs.

“The fair will create an enabling environment for cutting-edge research across the areas envisaged in NEP. The collaborative initiative by 23 IITs with Indian industries on developing innovations for the Indian and global markets would facilitate ease of living and augment the investment by alumni and industries in futuristic research in emerging technologies,” he said during the meeting.

Pradhan also suggested prioritising the focus areas for thematic sessions on energy systems, communication tools, waste management, integration of traditional knowledge in structural and architecture, spatial research, among others.

Ten themes have been identified in focused areas and 72 projects brought out by 23 IITs on these themes will be shortlisted by the Committee.

“After due scrutiny, these projects will be presented before the audience in the two-day mega event. The audience for the event shall include partners from Indian industry and global institutions, faculties of various CFTIs, scientists from DRDO, ISRO, CSIR and ICAR, students, youth and research scholars, the education minister added.