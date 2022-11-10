23.9% students in Class 5, 12.15 % in Class 8 qualify for state scholarships

A TOTAL of 23.9 per cent students in Class 5 and 12.15 per cent students in Class 8 who appeared for the state scholarship exams held on July 31 have passed the test, declared the Maharashtra State Council of Examination.

Among the 1.27 lakh students across the state who cleared the exams, 3.82 lakh students in Class V had written the examination out of which 91,470 qualified while in Class VIII, 2,79,466 students appeared for scholarship exams of which 35,034 qualified.

After the declaration of the interim results, if people have any objections, then they can notify the MSCE.

If the students wish to get their marks checked, then they can contact their schools who will be able to do it through an online login given to schools by November 15. Based on the online applications given by schools for revaluation of marks, if any change in marks is made, then it will be conveyed within 30 days.