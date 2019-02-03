22nd AIIMS to be set up in Haryana’s Rewari

The 22nd All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be established at village Manethi in Haryana’s Rewari district. An area of over 220 acres has been identified for this purpose, an official spokesperson of the Haryana government said here.

The establishment of the premier in the state will provide an opportunity for the youth of Haryana to undergo both undergraduate and post graduate medical education in all its branches, the spokesperson said.

Another important Government of India project, the National Cancer Institute at Badsa district Jhajjar, the first institute in northern India to have proton facility for treatment of cancer, is likely to be fully functional by February or March 2019, the spokesperson said.