21 researchers from Jamia Millia feature in Stanford University global list of top 2% scientists

A total of 21 researchers from Jamia Millia Islamia have featured in the Stanford University global list of top 2 per cent scientists. The list which was released recently was prepared by a team of experts at Stanford University, it was led by Professor John Ioannidis.

Stanford University scientists created a database of top-cited scientists providing standardised information on citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite indicator (c-score).

The list showed separate data for career-long research and for single recent year impact. The data for career-long research were updated till the end of 2021, and single current-year data consists of citations received during the calendar year 2021. The selection is based on a percentile rank of 2 per cent or above in the sub-field. The list classified scientists into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields.

Almost three thousand researchers from India found a place in the list. Stanford University released two separate lists. The first list is based on career-long research, in this list seven JMI professors found their place. The second list was for the year 2021 performance, it featured 21 scientists from JMI. The publicly available database has over 100,000 top scientists.