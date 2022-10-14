scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

21 researchers from Jamia Millia feature in Stanford University global list of top 2% scientists

Stanford University scientists created a database of top-cited scientists providing standardised information on citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite indicator (c-score).

JMI, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Millia Islamia Stanford University, Jamia Millia Islamia researchers, Jamia Millia Islamia researchers feature in Stanford University list, Stanford University global scientist list, Stanford University global top 2 percent scientist listJamia Millia Islamia: 21 researchers feature in the single-year impact list (Image credit: JMI)

A total of 21 researchers from Jamia Millia Islamia have featured in the Stanford University global list of top 2 per cent scientists. The list which was released recently was prepared by a team of experts at Stanford University, it was led by Professor John Ioannidis.

Stanford University scientists created a database of top-cited scientists providing standardised information on citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite indicator (c-score).

Read |21 researchers, faculty members of IIT Guwahati feature in world’s top 2% scientist list released by Stanford University

The list showed separate data for career-long research and for single recent year impact. The data for career-long research were updated till the end of 2021, and single current-year data consists of citations received during the calendar year 2021. The selection is based on a percentile rank of 2 per cent or above in the sub-field. The list classified scientists into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields.

Almost three thousand researchers from India found a place in the list. Stanford University released two separate lists. The first list is based on career-long research, in this list seven JMI professors found their place. The second list was for the year 2021 performance, it featured 21 scientists from JMI. The publicly available database has over 100,000 top scientists.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 09:30:55 am
Next Story

5G speeds in India hitting 500 Mbps on test networks: Ookla report

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement