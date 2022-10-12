21 researchers, faculty members of IIT Guwahati feature in world’s top 2% scientist list by Stanford University

A total of 21 researchers and faculty members from Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati have featured among the world’s top 2 per cent Scientist list curated by Stanford University, USA. The list also includes Professor TG Sitharam, director, IIT Guwahati.

Professor Sitharam, along with 20 other faculty members have been ranked for their research publications citations using all Scopus author profiles as of September 1, and their lifetime contribution to their specific fields of research in the list.

Scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. The selection is based on the top 1 lakh scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2 per cent or above in the sub-field. As many as 1,95,605 scientists are included in the career-long database and 2,00,409 scientists are included in the single recent year dataset. This version (4) is based on the September 1 snapshot from Scopus, updated to the end of citation year 2021.

The IIT Guwahati faculty members featured in the Stanford University list are from various scientific fields including the Departments of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Chemical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Chemistry, Electrical and Electronics.