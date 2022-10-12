scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

21 researchers, faculty members of IIT Guwahati feature in world’s top 2% scientist list by Stanford University

Professor Sitharam, along with 20 other faculty members have been ranked for their research publications citations using all Scopus author profiles as of September 1, and their lifetime contribution to their specific fields of research in the list.

IIT Guwahati, IIT Guwahati faculty members, IIT Guwahati scientists, IIT Guwahati faculty member scientist list, IIT Guwahati world's top 2 per cent scientist list, 21 scientists from IIT Guwahati, Stanford UniversityScientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. (Image credit: IIT Guwahati)

A total of 21 researchers and faculty members from Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati have featured among the world’s top 2 per cent Scientist list curated by Stanford University, USA. The list also includes Professor TG Sitharam, director, IIT Guwahati.

Professor Sitharam, along with 20 other faculty members have been ranked for their research publications citations using all Scopus author profiles as of September 1, and their lifetime contribution to their specific fields of research in the list.

Read |Why have 6 IITs boycotted THE World University Rankings third year in a row?

Scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. The selection is based on the top 1 lakh scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2 per cent or above in the sub-field. As many as 1,95,605 scientists are included in the career-long database and 2,00,409 scientists are included in the single recent year dataset. This version (4) is based on the September 1 snapshot from Scopus, updated to the end of citation year 2021.

The IIT Guwahati faculty members featured in the Stanford University list are from various scientific fields including the Departments of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Chemical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Chemistry, Electrical and Electronics.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
A birthday wish, a YouTuber and a 13-year-old’s cycle ride from Pun...Premium
A birthday wish, a YouTuber and a 13-year-old’s cycle ride from Pun...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 04:15:19 pm
Next Story

Watch: ‘Left-handed’ Jos Buttler vs Ben Stokes in the nets

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement