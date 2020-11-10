21 held as Assam CID begins probe into minority scholarship ‘scam’

The CID said in a press statement that a case has been registered under Sections 120(B), 406, 409, 419, 420, 468 and 471 of the IPC.

The Assam Police CID on Monday arrested 21 persons, including four school headmasters and a teacher, as it began its probe into alleged misappropriation of pre-matric scholarship funds for poor minority students for the years 2018-19 and 2019-20.

A case was filed after a complaint by Mahmood Hassan, director of the Assam minority development board and state nodal officer of the pre-matric scholarship for minorities. The CID said in a press statement that a case has been registered under Sections 120(B), 406, 409, 419, 420, 468 and 471 of the IPC.

“On the basis of evidence collected during investigation so far, 21 persons have been apprehended by CID with support of local police of Goalpara, Darrang, Kamrup and Dhubri districts as a result of co-ordinated search operations on multiple places which started in the evening of November 8,” the CID statement said.

The illegal siphoning of the Centrally-funded scholarship by an alleged nexus of middlemen, bank correspondents, officials and school staff, as reported by The Indian Express investigation, is also being probed by the CBI.

